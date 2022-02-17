Actress Saba Qamar has landed herself in trouble for posing in a dress and apparently, netizens are not happy with it.

Saba Qamar faces backlash over revealing outfit in latest shoot

One of the most popular and highest-paid actresses posted stunning and sizzling pictures in which Saba Qamar can be seen wearing a sleeveless mini frock.

It was when Saba Qamar’s recent photoshoot grabbed all the wrong attention and the social media users expressed their displeasure over her recent pictures. Netizens believe that Saba should not have worn revealing clothes and it doesn’t reflect the Pakistani culture.

On the

work front, the actress will star with Nauman Ijaz in a show called Mrs. and Mr. Shameem. It’s an Indian OTT ZEE5’s project with a unique storyline. The show is directed by noted director Kashif Nisar.

Previously titled Mann Jogi, the web series has now been re-named to Mrs & Mr. Shameem. The story will focus on a married couple and their journey of love, friendship, and growing old together.

Although the date of release hasn’t been announced yet, the series will launch soon on the streaming platform. Moreover, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project ‘Tumhare Husn Ke Naam’.