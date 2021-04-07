Recently star Saba Qamar turned 37 which became a major problem for social media users, not because of her age but her donning a blue off-shoulder dress; looks like it triggered a lot of people.

Saba Qamar ‘Covers Body’ After Faces Extreme Backlash In ‘Vulgar’ Dress

There is no denial when it comes to creativity, Pakistanis are the expertise of new ideas. Saba Qamar celebrated her birthday in Lahore on Sunday, with few friends and family members around her, she looked ravishing in her dress.

However, social media users not only edited her pictures but also made a meme on her snaps and replaced Saba Qamar with Saba ‘Cover’. Someone used photoshop skills to use to cover the actress with tights and a scarf of the same colour as her outfit. Let’s have a look:

Surprisingly, Saba Qamar enjoyed the memes and the comments made on it as well. “Hilarious,” she wrote as she shared the edited photo to her Instagram story.

The netizens reacting to the actress’s snaps from the birthday bash brought storm all

over social media.

Furthermore, Saba Qamar said that she was completely unaware of the party that happened last night. She wrote in one of the stories she posted to her Instagram account that the surprise birthday party was amazing for her.

She thanked her friends for organizing the event, which was also attended by Ali Azmat and Bilal Saeed among other known showbiz personalities.

Earlier, the Cheekh actress revealed that she was in a relationship with Azeem Khan. But, after a few days, she decided to call it quits with him as she confirmed the news on social media.

The Pakistan actress took to her social media account on Instagram and said, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She additionally said, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!”