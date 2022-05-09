Saba Qamar, Bilal Saaed Acquitted In Dancing in Wazir Khan Mosque Case

Actors Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed were acquitted on Monday in a case registered against them over allegedly shooting a music video on the premises of the historical Wazir Khan Mosque.

Additional Sessions judge Mahmood Mushtaq acquitted the actors, as the duo had earlier filed pleas for acquittal, and exonerated them over the charge of violating the sanctity of the mosque.

In August 2020, Saba and Bilal were booked by Nolakha police station, at the request of a citizen, as the video recording of the song Qabool Hai by Bilal went viral on social media.

Complainant Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan lodged the FIR in Akbari Gate police station under Section 295 of the PPC against the actors, the mosque administration and officials of the department.

He contended that the act had hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

Under Article 295 of the PPC, “Whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship, or any object held sacred by any class of persons with the intention of thereby insulting the religion of any class of persons or with the knowledge that any class of persons is likely to consider such destruction damage or defilement as an insult to their religion shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

Both the actors had sought interim bail in the case while arrest warrants were also issued for non-appearance of the accused. However, the court had canceled the arrest warrants and ordered the collection of security bonds of Rs30,000 and ordered both the accused to appear in person.