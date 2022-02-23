Saba Qamar, 38, All Set To Get Married, Reveals Anoushey Ashraf

Popular Pakistani VJ Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show ‘To Be Honest’ hosted by comedian Tabish Hashmi.
Furthermore, Ashraf also revealed Lollywood diva Saba Qamar’s forthcoming wedding when the topic of marriage got discussed.
Tabish asked Anoushey if she plans to tie the knot or wants to get married to which she replied that she would get married whenever she like.
Furthermore, she shared her reservations about ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.
“It’s easy to fetch fame after doing dramas, like Mere Paas Tum ho, I can also be hit after getting two slaps, but I don’t want that. I don’t want to do Khalil Ul Rehman Project even if I will be given 50 lac rupess”.
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.