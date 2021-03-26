Actress Saba Qamar who recently revealed that she is officially getting married to a man who proposed to her on social media is now urging people to pray for her as the latter’s love interest is coming to meet her.

Saba Qamar, 37, Officially Getting Married to Azeem Khan, Australian-Pakistani

It all started after Saba shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, ‘If it’s meant to be, it will be.’ Under those pictures, Azeem commented, “Let’s get married? This year.”

To which, Saba – much to the fans’ surprise, responded, “Qubool hai.”

Soon after the comment rumours regarding her marriage started circulating on social media and yesterday, the actress herself confirmed tieing the knot with blogger Azeem Khan.

In a recent Instagram story, it has been revealed that Azeem khan, an Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur, who is currently in Sydney is traveling back to Pakistan to meet the Cheekh actress.

Following his post, the actress also shared her thoughts on the Instagram story saying, ‘It’s all in God’s hands now. All we can do is pray,” posted

Qamar.

While talking to a private news website, Saba Qamar earlier shared, “Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with,” Saba said by adding, “If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon.”

Saba excitedly explained that the gentleman is in fact the Azeem who commented under her picture. According to Saba, he is a successful Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur who hails from Karachi but is currently based in Sydney.

However, she chose to remain silent about the wedding dates and any further details. For her, it’s a little sudden and premature right now to reveal details. “However, all I want my fans and followers to do is pray for my better life and wellbeing,” the actor shared.

Moreover, in a series of Instagram stories, Azeem shared a photo of himself wearing the missing bracelet and asking followers to help him find the precious bracelet. “I’ve lost this bracelet. Help me find it. I had it for almost 9 years,” he wrote.

To which Qamar shared a picture of herself wearing the same bracelet to which she captioned, “Is that your bracelet? Oops.”