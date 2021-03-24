Saba Qamar, 36, Accepting A ‘Marriage Proposal’ of A blogger Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar has surprised her fans by accepting a ‘marriage proposal’ of a blogger named Azeem Khan.

The Baaghi actress, who recently shared her beach photo on Instagram, with the caption, “If it’s meant to be, it will be.” she also added a heart emoji in the last.

Social media influencer Azeem Khan responded to her post and wrote, “Let’s get married? this year.” Replying to the public marriage proposal, the Cheekh actress replied, ‘Qubool Hai’.

YES, not only she said yes, but Qamar also supported her yay with red heart emoji to show her inner expression and true emotions.

Earlier, Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed had left their fans confused as the actress and the singer-songwriter shared the same photo on their respective Instagram handles with the caption ‘Qubool Hai’.

Sabahat Qamar Zaman, 36, known professionally as Saba Qamar, is a Pakistani actress and television presenter. One of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid celebrities, her roles have been credited as a significant departure from the traditional portrayal of women in Urdu television