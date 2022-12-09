Senior actress Saba Faisal, who publically declared that she had cut off her ties with her son Salman and daughter-in-law, has now explained the reason of sharing it on social media.

Saba Faisal Cut Off Ties With Son Salman and ‘Bad’ Daughter-in-Law, Couple responds to trolls

The senior actress recently announced the separation from her son and daughter-in-law Neha and explained the reason for bringing up the private matter on social media in another video message.

According to her, she and her family have been bearing all this for four years. The purpose of bringing the issues on social media was so that everyone knows that artists have to endure a lot instead of earning respect, wealth, and fame.

Saba Faisal also applauded news outlets who shared her story and thanked celebrities and her fans who showered immense support for the actress.

In her previous video message, Saba Faisal

clearly gave an ultimatum to her son that if he decides to stay with his wife and son, she along with the whole family (i.e. her husband, daughter, and another son named Arsalan) will disown Salman completely.

Salman Faisal is considered one of the emerging and talented actors of Pakistan. He has acted in a few Pakistani dramas but all the dramas he has appeared in so far have been very successful. Salman started his married life in the year 2019 by marrying Neha Salman and they both are parents to a baby boy.

Since then, her daughter-in-law Neha has been facing severe public criticism that led Neha to hide her privacy on her social media account. Now, Salman opened up about the family matter and replied to the trolls.

He posted, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. MIND YOUR LANGUAGE AND YOUR DISGUSTING THOUGHTS. SHE IS MY WIFE AND MY SON’S MOTHER AND YOU ALL SHOULD RESPECT THAT FACT”.