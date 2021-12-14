A 20-year-old girl, Saba, was stabbed to death by an unidentified man in New Karachi, sector 5J neighborhood of Karachi.

Saba Aslam, 21, Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Man in Karachi

According to details, the deceased, who was an LLB student, was attacked with a knife while she was going to her office from home.

The girl had suffered life-threatening stabbing wounds and was immediately shifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries while on the way to the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was a lawyer and was attacked with a knife on a street next to her neighborhood.

The SSP Central said that the deceased’s neighbour, Ghazanfar, was apparently involved in the

murder, adding that the accused had managed to escape.

Moreover, the police have arrested three brothers and launched an investigation.

Since her murder, #JusticeForSaba is trending on twitter in Pakistan. Many people related her murder for being Sindhi.

one said, Strongly Condemned the brutal murder of Saba Aslam, social activist… ! Stop Killing on the basis of ethnicity Let’s live together, the other have western interests who don’t want harmony in Sindh.

An Urdu speaking, social worker and daughter of Sindh, Miss Saba Aslam has been killed brutally in Karachi. She has celebrated the Sindhi cultural day on 6th December, and said I have proud to be called as SINDHI.

Another wrote, her in laws killed her, why people are relating it Sindh.