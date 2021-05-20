Police on Wednesday arrested Saad Amir Butt, the main accused in the murder case of a Pakistan-origin British woman, Mayra Zulfiqar.

Saad Amir Butt, Main Accused in Mayra Zulfiqar’s Murder Case Arrested

As per details, Saad Butt was arrested by CIA Cantt Police Lahore after he withdrew his interim bail in the case. Earlier this week, the main accused appear before the police to record his statement in the murder case.

Well-informed sources had said Saad Amir Butt, after availing interim bail in the case appeared before the police. Recording his statement, Saad stated that he was sleeping at his house when Mayra was murdered.

According to Saad, he did not kill Mayra Zulfiqar and added that the deceased

woman was his friend and later their friendship was broken.

“I never tried to kidnap Mayra”, Saad was quoted as saying before the police investigation team and added that his stance was heard by ASP Sidra Khan. Mayra had tried to register a kidnapping case against me but I was freed by ASP Sidra after hearing the matter from both sides.

On May 5, it was reported that police probe into the murder of Mayra Zulfiqar had sought protection against life threats, 15 days before being allegedly murdered.

Also, in an application submitted on April 21 to the same police station, the slain woman expressed concerns about threats to her life she had been receiving and claimed that ‘Saad Amir had attempted multiple times to rape her’.