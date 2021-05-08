Saad Ameer Butt, one of the four suspects nominated in the murder of a British girl of Pakistani origin in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore, Friday managed to obtain an interim bail.

Saad Ameer Butt Gets Interim Bail in Mayra Zulfikar Murder Case

Quoting police sources, the channel reported that Saad, a resident of Johar Town, Lahore, sought bail to evade arrest.

Zahir Jadoon, another suspect, is already a proclaimed offender, in the case.

Sources told that raids were also being conducted at different places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to arrest Jadoon.

Police have so far failed to arrest a single person in Maira Zulfiqar murder case.

Police said if Saad did not cooperate with them in investigations, there would be no other option left other than getting his bail cancelled and arresting him.

Earlier, police in Lahore had on Tuesday (May 4) registered the First Information Report (FIR) of the murder of a girl in the Defence Housing Authority.

Four suspects were nominated in the case, including 26-year-old deceased’s friends Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt and two unknown accused.

Maira Zulfiqar had returned to

Lahore from the UK alone around two months back and was staying with her friends Iqra and Zahir Jadoon in a rented house in Phase-V of the DHA.

She was murdered on Monday (May 3) morning when some people forced their way into her house and shot her dead.

The FIR registered stated that both Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt wanted to marry Maira, but she had refused to tie the knot with both of them due to which she feared for her life.

ASP Defence Sidra Khan told media that Maira lived in the upper portion of the rented house. “Her family is in the UK,” ASP Sidra said and added her body had marks of torture as well as that of the bullet in her neck.

Police launched the investigation after collecting different items from the crime scene.

Police said that the postmortem report will remove the lid from hidden facts.

ASP Sidra further said that the victim’s friends were also being questioned in order to get to the motive behind her murder.

She further said that raids were being conducted to nab suspects in the case.