Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a wave of sanctions as global leaders seek to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin and punish ‘blood-stained aggressor’ Vladimir Putin, in the words of Boris Johnson.

Russia Sanctioned by the World But India and China Refuse to Stop Trading

The United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union have unveiled more sanctions on Moscow on top of penalties earlier this week, including a move by Germany to halt a gas pipeline from Russia.

In the UK, the Prime Minister announced the ‘largest and most severe’ package of sanctions Russia has ever faced including measures to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian president’s former son-in-law.

Britain will also target more than 100 businesses and individuals, and Mr Johnson said he was sanctioning ‘all the major

manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine’ and will freeze the assets of all major Russian banks.

Mr Johnson also imposed a ban on Aeroflot flights, but Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya reacted hours later by saying all flights by UK carriers to Russia as well as transit flights had been banned from today.

Russia is one of the world’s biggest energy producers, and both it and Ukraine are among the top exporters of grain – with war and sanctions expected to disrupt economies around the world.

Oil prices are soaring and stock markets have dropped as investors brace for the impact of trade bans on major crude exporter Russia.

But India, which has close ties with Moscow and is a major purchaser of Russian weapons, has refrained from joining the sanctions – and China is also not imposing sanctions, saying they have never resolved any problems.