Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a list of countries that have carried out unfriendly actions against Russia.

RUSSIA ISSUES LIST OF UNFRIENDLY COUNTRIES

The former super-power Russia has issued a list of countries, states and territories that have reportedly committed unfriendly actions against Russian companies and citizens.

The list consists of countries that have imposed, or agreed to impose, sanctions against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The list includes all states of the European Union, the United States, Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Montenegro, Iceland, Albania,

Andorra, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino and North Macedonia.

Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore along with Chinese-claimed territory Taiwan, have also been included.

Taiwan, although governed independently since 1949, is considered by China as their territory.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Western sanctions were akin to war.

Meanwhile, to prevent the country from financial bankruptcy Russian companies have been allowed to pay foreign creditors in rubles(Russian local currency). The rule would be applied to the payment of over 10 million rubles per month.