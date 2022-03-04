While Britain and the United States continue to impose sanctions on Russia after the Ukraine invasion, the country has banned the BBC, a state channel of the UK.

Russia bans BBC for undermining political situation

Russia has also reportedly blocked Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Deutsche Welle, and other media outlets, Interfax news agency reported. Russia’s foreign ministry said that the BBC is being used to disrupt peace.

Moscow’s position is that the foreign media, including Britain, is presenting a partial view of the world. However, the western governments are rejecting this claim and accusing the Russian state media of bias.

On the other hand, the American company Airbnb has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus. The sanctions have been imposed on

the Russian economy of the United States and Western countries. Restrictions continue.

Yesterday, the second-largest video game maker in the United States also announced the expulsion of Russian teams from FIFA and NHL 22. The EA expressed solidarity with Ukraine in its tweet, saying “we stand with the people of Ukraine and pray for peace in the world of football and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.”

Google has also blocked apps linked to Russian Media RT and Sputnik from the Play App Store across Europe. While Google has blocked the map feature to protect the Ukrainian people, the administration says the move is aimed at protecting the Ukrainian people from attacks.