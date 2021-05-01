Rubina Raja To Get Halal Meals for Sehri-Aftari Following UK Court Orders

A Pakistani family to get Halal meals at the time of sehri and iftar during their 10-day mandatory quarantine — a decision that will be applicable to thousands of Muslims currently in isolation at various locations across the UK following the orders of the UK High Court of Justice.

UK health and transport secretaries were challenged Rubina Raja, who arrived from Pakistan on April 22 and was transferred to Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel for quarantine.

During the hearing, the court was informed that as soon as Rubina Raja arrived at London Heathrow, she was assigned a security guard and throughout her journey through the airport she was unable to move anywhere without his consent.

informed the hotel receptionist that she would be fasting as it was Ramadan and she required halal meals at specific times around 3am to start the fast and around 8:15pm to break the fast.

She was then informed that breakfast, lunch and dinner was being provided in accordance with hotel arrangements and that they were unable to provide her with food on the required times whether it was Ramadan or not.

Furthermore, upon arrival at the hotel, Rubina Raja was informed that under no circumstances would she be allowed to leave her room unless it was for a walk around the hotel and that also only for 15 minutes per day.

The judge ordered that Rubina be provided halal food at the start and end of prescribed times for fasting during Ramadan, while subject to quarantine.