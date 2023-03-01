A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab along with a heavy contingent of police recovered more than Rs120.5 million during a raid conducted at the residence of former PTI MPA Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti in Muzaffargarh last evening.

Rs120.5m recovered in raid at ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh

However, talking to media, Dasti claimed the money belonged to his sister, who lives in the UAE. She had sent millions of dirhams, he said, adding that he was being targeted through “political vendetta”. He vowed to contest the case as per law.

On the directives of director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab Sohail Zafar Chattha, the raid was conducted under the supervision of Anti-Corruption Punjab Additional Director General Waqas Hasan.

It may be mentioned here that Sohail Zafar Chattha’s appointment as DG ACE has already been challenged by PTI in Lahore High Court, arguing that as per the law, the DG of anti-corruption department is appointed for a period of three years, the petitioner argued, adding that the government had removed Nadeem Sarwar before the completion of his tenure. He said the provincial

government had illegally appointed Chatta as new DG.

It is also pertinent to add here that Sohail Zafar Chattha and several other police officers had been implicated in as case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), alleging that at least Rs3bn had been misappropriated in district Gujrat under different heads, including petrol bills, allowances and martyrs funds of the police department during their posting as DPO.

The ACE team during its raid claimed to had found the money stashed in two safes in the form of local and international currency.

Officials on the condition of anonymity told media that they needed several hours to count the money seized from Abdul Hai Dasti residence. Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA was not present at home at the time of the raid.

Dasti is a close aide and former adviser on agriculture to former chief minister Usman Buzdar. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly from PP-270.

Anti-corruption sources said they had received reports that a huge amount of money was received from Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

A case has duly been registered after the successful raid by the Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab.