Royal London Hospital “Gave Up As Mum Was Old and Useless To Economy”

An East London man has claimed staff at The Royal London Hospital (RLH) “gave up” on his sick mum because “she was old and she was no use to the economy”.

Abdul Doyas, 52, from Stepney in East London believes his mum Johura Bibi, who died at the end of February at the age of 86, ‘could have been treated much better’.

Abdul told that staff at the hospital in Whitechapel, East London failed to feed his mum or give her water, leaving her “hungry and dehydrated”. It allegedly got so bad that when his mum was given hours to live, Abdul visited the hospital to look after his mum himself.

According to Abdul, the hospital ‘gave up’ on his mum as she grew increasingly poorly. She sadly died on February 25.

Barts Health NHS Trust, who run Royal London Hospital, say they are investigating Ms Bibi’s death and ‘ take the concerns of relatives extremely seriously’.

The trust added that they are ” committed to listening to [Abdul’s] concerns so we can learn lessons and continue to improve patient care”.

Abdul explained that his mum had been a stroke patient since 2008, something which left her completely weak and as a result was unable to feed herself.

Abdul actually praised the RLH for previous treatments of his mother since 2008, saying she had been ‘cared for with compassion and looked after well’ by their doctors and nurses.

“But we as a family must stress, this time we had a completely different experience from them, which I feel is nowhere near the levels that we are used to and that is expected from the Royal London Hospital.”

Abdul’s mum was initially taken into hospital in the morning of January 6 after he noticed a spike in her temperature following a urine infection the day before.

After diagnosing his mum with a UTI and a slight chest infection, she was taken to a ward the day after but the crucial point, as

Abdul explained, was his mum’s inability to feed or care for herself.

Abdul alleges that during his mum’s stay, she was not fed or given any fluid, and as a result she became seriously dehydrated and hypernatraemic (very high sodium in the blood).

“Since my mother’s admission, I called the ward twice a day to find out how she was doing,” he said.

“They said she was getting better so I had no reason to disbelieve them.”

On January 12 a doctor from the ward called Abdul and explained to him that his mother’s situation was serious, that she was deteriorating and that she may not survive the night.

Abdul said: “I was shocked to hear that and asked why this was the case.”

According to Abdul, he found out his mum had not been eating or drinking enough fluid.

Abdul attended the ward later that day and saw his mum, who apparently had ‘extremely dry lips’, while her mouth was ‘cracked’.

“She had red marks like blood, her tongue was sticky and she was restless and distressed,” he said.

“The first thing my mum said to me when she saw me was ‘my son, give me water’ and I gave her a sip, wiped her face and freshened her up a bit.”

“Had I not been given permission to go to the hospital to feed and give fluid to my mother during those 24 hours then, like the doctor said, my mother would have died due to serious dehydration and hypernatraemia,” he said.

Abdul’s mum sadly died on February 25.

“RLH has fallen short of their quality of care and it is my belief, by doing so, it is costing many hundreds if not thousands of lives unnecessarily.”

A spokesperson said: “Having a loved one in hospital is distressing at any time, and particularly difficult for families during the pandemic.

“We take the concerns of relatives extremely seriously, and investigate all complaints.

“We extended our deepest sympathies to Mr Doyas for his loss and we are committed to listening to his concerns so we can learn lessons and continue to improve patient care.”