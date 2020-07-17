Roopyal Marriage Hall Owner, Nadeem Hussain Roopyal Sadly Passed Away Under Debris in Chakswari

Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal Owner of Roopyal Marriage Hall Chakswari and Roopyal Hotel Mirpur sadly passed away in Chakswari incident.

The triple-storeyed marriage hall building collapsed on Friday in Chakswari Town of Mirpur.

The incident occurred when labourers were working to renovate the building of a marriage hall in Mirpur’s Chaksawari area.

More than 50 people were trapped under the debris after the collision, including Owner Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal, his father father Chaudary Fazal Hussain, his son Raheem Hussain Roopyal and Manger Sardar Waqar.

A rescue operation was carried on o help people out from under the rubble, Pakistani army also joined the operation.

A helicopter provided by Pakistani army was also deployed to help andrescue the trapped people, all the hospitals in the district wer on High alert.

Roopyal marriage hall which also has 2 basements in underground, and a triple-storey above ground constructed on the area of 5 Kanals is one of the biggest marriage hall in Mirpur.

Owner Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal’s father Chaudary Fazal Hussain who is the eye witness told, a renovation work was being done in the marriage hall, he was in kitchen area having tea while more than

a two dozen labour was working to renovate the building when building started shaking.After few shakes suddenly building collapsed and all of them got trapped. Nadeem Hussain and his son Raheem Hussain were last two people to be rescued.



Nadeem Hussain Roopyal and his son were the last two people to be rescued from under the debris of building, but both sadly passed away.



Rescue teams found the dead body of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal from a pillar of the building under the basement.



The manger of marriage hall Sardar Waqar is found alive and shifted to DHQ hospital Mirpur.



Nadeem Hussain was in contact with the people outside from under the debris when building was collapsed in early hours. Later after his mobile battery died, he lost contact with the people outside.



Later on after several hours of rescue work, he was the last to be recovered, but his dead body was found.

Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was well know personality in Chakswari and Mirpur, he was the right hand of former Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed.



Residents of Chakswari are sad on the tragic death of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal.



May Allah rest his soul in peace and give family members Sabar to bear this tragic loss.