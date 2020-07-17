Roopyal Marriage Hall Collapsed in Chakswari, Mirpur

Update: 15 injured people taken to hospital while 60 are reported trapped in the collapsed building.



Update: Army Helicopter deployed to help the trapped people.



Update: Hotel Owner, Cahurdry Nadeem Roopyal, his son and manager and also trapped in the collapsed building.



Roopyal Marriage Hall in Hameedabaad Colony of Chakswari town of Mirpru, collapsed today when many peple were present under.

According to

source about 40 to 60 people were present in the building at the time it collapse including hotel manger and labor workers who were hired for renovation.A large crowd of people and local government authorities arrived on the incident place and are working to get those who are stuck under the collapsed building.

It is not clear why the building collapsed. Either a poor construction or are the earthquake tremors every now and then which occur in the Mirpur, are the reasons for it.

This is a develooing story we will update you as soon as we get more updates.