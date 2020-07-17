A triple-storeyed marriage hall building collapsed on Friday in Chakswari Town of Mirpur, where a rescue operation is underway to help people out from under the rubble, police said.

Roopyal Marriage Hall Owner and Manger Trapped Under the Debris in Chakswari

The incident occurred when labourers were working to renovate the building of a marriage hall in Mirpur’s Chaksawari area.

Roopyal marriage hall which also has 2 basements in underground, and a triple-storey above ground constructed on the area of 5 Kanals is one of the biggest marriage hall in Mirpur.



Owner Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal’s father Chaudary Fazal Hussain who is the eye witness told, he was in kitchen area having tea while more than a two dozen labour was working to

renovate the building when building started shaking.Owner Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal and Manger Sardar Waqar and more than 50 people trapped under the debris after the collision.

Police said that so far more than 50 people are stuck beneath the rubble and 15 people have been rescued from under the debris of the building.

A police official said that the owner of the marriage hall, Nadeem, and manger is also among those buried in the building’s rubble.

Soon after the incident, rescue staff reached the spot and initiated to pull people out from under the debris.

So far, 15 people have been rescued from the rubble and efforts are underway to recover others from the debris.

The deputy commissioner Mirpur informed that Pakistan Army officials and rescue personnel are taking part in the rescue operation.