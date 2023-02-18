When you have a wealth worth more than $500 million and make $75 million a year simply from playing, like Cristiano Ronaldo does, you can afford to live in a super-luxury suite in one of the country’s tallest structures.

Ronaldo’s 300K/month super-luxury suite in Saudi Arabia

That is where CR7 resides, in what is arguably the most opulent apartment of the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom Tower of Riyadh. Ronaldo was shown visiting the building on Sunday in various images, which led the British newspaper MailOnline to report that he resides there.

Not just him, either. Only one of Cristiano’s 17 suites, which are shared by his employees, security workers, family, friends, and more, is actually occupied

by him.

The best of all is that it basically costs Cristiano nothing to rent that suite, as apparently all expenses are borne by the team that signed him at the end of 2022, Al-Nassr.

The suite where the former Real Madrid star is staying is called the Kingdom Suite and is almost 4,000 square meters, with views of the city, modern artwork, a large dressing room and a dining room with pantry.

In addition, facilities include 24-hour room service, fitness classes, gym, live-in car, outdoor pool, spa and tennis court, as well as several restaurants and meeting rooms throughout the building.

And while he can eat wherever he feels like it, CR7 has a private chef during his stay at the hotel.