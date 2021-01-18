The mum of a husband killed with his wife in an horrific crash has spoken for the first time of their “Romeo and Juliet” love story.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ Love Story of Coupe Died in Horrific Crash in UK

Meesha Afzal, 22, and Kyle Khan, 26, were back seat passengers in a Mercedes A200 driven by their friend, which crashed into a wall on Warwick Road, Solihull.

The pair, from Sparkhill, who were travelling with friends, wearing seat belts, suffered multiple injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene on December 13, 2020.

Now Kyle’s mum Roshni Sajida Yousaf, 51, has spoken for the first time since the tragedy and given a heartbreaking tribute to the pair, described by

many as the ‘beautiful couple’.

“They were loved up in anyone’s company and in death they were Romeo and Juliet of this century,” Roshni, from Sparkhill,

‘They were so deeply in love with each other. They never left each other’s side.

They were both so pure and clean hearted. They were not judgemental at all. They gave the best advice ever.

They always like to go towards Solihull as it has lovely scenery and they know the area like the back of their hands.

The couple’s funeral was held at the Sparkbrook Masjid and Islamic Centre, in Anderton Road, on December 21.

They were later buried together at Kings Norton Cemetery on December 23.

Recalling their love story, mum-of-two Roshni said: “My life will never be the same, they were such a blessing.