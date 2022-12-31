Romanian doctor Arrives Pakistan to Marry Her Love Sargodha

In another story of love beyond borders, a doctor by profession travelled all the way from the southeastern European country of Romania to the tie the knot with her lover in Pakistan.

The 52-year-old woman reached Sargodha, nearly 190 kilometers from the Punjab capital city of Lahore, and married Mohammad Irfan after embracing Islam.

Dr Lina first became friends with Irfan on facebook, and it later blossomed into love, which forced her to travel to the South Asian country.

She has now been given an Islamic name, Ayesha. Their

marriage event was held at a hotel in Sargodh where family of Irfan danced their hearts out to the dhol beat.

Expressing her feelings, Ayesha appreciated the loving behaviour of the Pakistani people.



This is not the first time, in past few years, many of foreign national girls and even elderly women arrived Pakistan for marriages.



In most of the cases they end up either visa scam or money scam. However not all the cases are same. May Allah bless the couple for their new beginning.