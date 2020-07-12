Robbers Looted Gold Worth Millions from British Family After They Landed in Pakistan

British Pakistani family who just arrived Pakistan from UK was robbed by armed gang while they were on their way to their home.

.

British national Tikka Khan son of Dilawar Khan from Brierley Hill, West Midlands who arrived Pakistan along with his wife and daughter in Law, when family was on their way to their native home town in Kallar Syedan, in Pakistan, their vehicle was stopped at Rawat Road by armed robbers.



Robbers took £3300 British Pounds, 120 Tola of Gold which is worth 1.2 million rupees, 3 British passports, 5 mobile phones and Pakistani currency as well.



While

leaving robbers opened fire at Tikka Khan which injured his leg and arm, the ladies went unconscious who were later shifted to Rawalpindi hospital.Rawat Road is one of the hot-spot for robbers who chase British families from airport and rob them on Rawat Road. Several incidents are reported but Rawat police has done nothing to stop such crimes.Many of British families hailing from Mirpur Division are robbed of cash and valuables in the area in Past, now British Pakistanis are not feeling safe while they land in Pakistan.Government of Pakistan needs take strict actions against these robbers and provide security to Overseas Pakistanis and make roads safe.