Robber Ordered to Pay £100K over Haul of Diamond Rings Taken form Couple in Leeds

Daniel Inamder and three other men targeted a wealthy couple in their home in a Leeds village in 2017.

The man was pistol whipped in the face and suffered a cut that needed 35 stitches after three robbers burst into the bedroom.

Inamder is serving a 12-year prison sentence, imposed in November 2018, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery over the incident.The 37-year-old appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (November 16) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

The court heard Inamder benefited by £160,800 as a result of the offence and has £100,500 of assets available to be seized.

Judge Christopher Batty ordered that the lower sum be paid within three months or Inamder can face a further 12 months in prison.

The POCA hearing had to be adjourned in August last year when Inamder refused to leave his cell at HMP Manchester to attend the hearing via a video link.

Inamder previously disputed the sum of his available assets available, claiming them to be worth just £2,620.

Inamder and two members

of the robbery gang were handed jail sentences totalling more than 30 years in November 2018.

One raider ripped a gold necklace from around the woman’s neck and took her diamond engagement ring valued at £92,000.

They also stole a pair of diamond earrings, a second diamond ring and two Rolex watches.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said: “They were subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

They were in their bedroom, they were asleep when they were awoken. The men shouted ‘police, police.’”

Mr Smith said two members of the gang had been sat in a silver BMW convertible on the street outside the Flying Pizza in Roundhay as the couple enjoyed a meal at the restaurant on the night before the robbery.

The couple had taken a family photograph in the restaurant and were unaware the BMW had been captured through the window in the photograph.

Daniel Inamder and Isaac Duncan were in the BMW and were waiting to follow when the couple drove home in their Ferrari.

The court heard Inamder, 35, planned the raid and had contacts to sell on the jewellery, none of which was recovered.

Inamder, of Holt Park Drive, Adel, admitted conspiracy to rob and was jailed for 12 years.