Rizwan Waheed Chaudhry Who ‘Ruined A Young Man’s Life’ Is Jailed for 2 Years in Isleworth

Rizwan Waheed Chaudhry, 21, of North Avenue, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court to two years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two months for fraud by false representation. The sentences will run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years – once released from prison – with the requirement for an extended re-test.

Chaudhry had previously pleaded guilty to the offences, which occurred in 2019.

Det Con Liam Kerrigan said: “Chaudhry’s driving that night was beyond reckless.

“He was driving well beyond the speed

limit and was clearly not in control.

“He clipped the central reservation, then crashed heavily into a roundabout at such speed that he flew through the air across the roundabout before crashing into another car.

“Rather than showing concern for his passengers, he was witnessed gathering up silver nitrous oxide capsules from inside his car in the hope of disposing of them.

“He has left a young man with life-changing injuries, and you can only hope this prison sentence will give him time to think about his actions.”

The accident occurred on the A312 Parkway in Hayes.

A specialist officer calculated that Chaudhry had been travelling at a minimum 83mph, but more likely closer to three figures.