Medical experts say that compared to other months, the risk of stroke is reduced in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Risk of diseases reduces in Ramadan as compared to other months, says research

According to experts, the main reason for the reduction in stroke cases during Ramadan is people’s abstinence from smoking, better blood pressure and sugar control and lower cholesterol.

Medical experts say that Ramadan fasting has numerous benefits for mental and neurological health, and research has shown that fasting can reduce anxiety, depression and other psychological illnesses, along with medication. It also occurs in schizophrenia.

On the other hand, fasting also provides considerable

support in the prevention of various neurological diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Doctors say that patients suffering from kidney disease who also have heart disease should avoid fasting, but only those suffering from kidney disease can fast with the advice of their doctor.

Various medical studies have shown that people suffering from heart, kidney, diabetes, and blood pressure diseases and to some extent pregnant women can also fast, but such patients must consult their doctors before the start of the month of Ramadan.

Experts say that patients suffering from heart diseases who are receiving regular treatment and are in good health can fast, but patients whose health is deemed unfit by their doctors should not fast.