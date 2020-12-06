A man who threw his five children into BS Link canal near Jamber after a quarrel with his wife has turned out to be a history-sheeter.

Rickshaw Driver Threw His 5 Children into Canal One-by-One and Killed Them

According to the police, Muhammad Ibrahim has three first information reports (FIRs) registered against him at different Kasur police stations. The cases related to robbery and possession of illicit arms, they said.

The rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children named Nafeesa, 5 years old and two-year-old Muhammad.

Meanwhile, an operation to find the bodies of three of the five drowned children continued today. The bodies of two siblings were fished out a day earlier. The funerals of the two children

have been held.

The police said Ibrahim, a rickshaw driver, was arrested from the place of the incident. He would often quarrel with his wife Razia Bibi due to which the latter had gone to stay with her parents at Manga.

He went to the house of his in-laws to see his children where the couple exchanged harsh words. Later, he took his children Muhammad Ahmed, 2, Fiza Bibi, 4, Nafeesa Bibi, 5, Muhammad Zain, 8, and Nadia Parveen, 10, to the canal and threw them into the water channel one by one.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident. The chief minister sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed him to determine the causes of this tragic incident.