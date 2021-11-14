Zahir belongs to one of the most affluent families of Pakistan. He has a strong connection with all the main stakeholders across different sectors. Further, he has been director of several companies and holds a strong business portfolio in Pakistan and abroad.

Rich Family Background of Zahir Jaffer who Killed His Girlfriend Noor Mukadam

Zahir Jaffer’s family is one of the renowned families of Pakistan. They have investments and business interests in variety of conglomerates. The family has a strong business background. Further, the co-founder and first Chairman of this group is Abdul Kader Jaffer. Zahir Jaffer is the grandson of Abdul Kader Jaffer and the son of Zakir Jaffer. They run Ahmed Jaffer & Company (Private) Limited.

Zakir Jaffer looks after the business activities of Ahmed Jaffer & Company (Private) Limited.

Zahir’s mother is Asmet Jaffer, an Independent Mental Health Counselor and that she is a graduate from Boston University.

Moreover, she also works for Therapy Works. Asmet Jaffer also claims to be an independent physiotherapist who is also an NLP practitioner focusing on helping clients with anxiety, disorders and general mental health on her social media profiles.

Although, Zahir Jaffar belongs to the family of Jaffer Brothers. The business interests of the Jaffer family got separate in the last decade. Moreover, the entire Jaffer group represents several cousins and other family members.

Jaffar Brothers is a Pakistani business commemorate with investments in oil, construction, healthcare and other industrial activities.

Ahmed E.H Jaffer is one of the founders of this group. They are also renowned for several buildings, military purchases, and established links in

Pakistan, United Kingdom, Japan and United States of America.

The key family members of this clan are Amir Jaffer, Adil Jaffer and Zakir Jaffer.

Amir Jaffer is a based in USA and associated with medical profession.

Adil Jaffer is the other son of Abdul Kader Jaffer. Adil’s son Omer Jaffer runs the other part of Jaffer Brothers.

This family is managing AJCL (Private) Limited. Moreover, this is separate from Jaffer Brothers (Private) Limited, Ahmed Jaffer & Company (Private) Limited, Jafferjees (Private) Limited, SM Jaffer Private Limited and AJCL Travel & Tours.

Further, Omer Jaffer is the Honorary Consul general of Brazil after his grand father. Some reports claim that he recently got controversial track and trace contract from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Zahir Jaffer is a spoiled brat from an influential business family of Pakistan. He is the killer of Noor Mukaddam. Zahir brutally killed her. The previous history of Zahir shows violent trends in his personality from a very early age. For this, he had to undergo psychiatric counseling for several times in his life. He was on therapeutic sessions at a mental therapy clinic Therapy Works in Islamabad. The clinic was allegedly run by his family.

He was a drug addict and some reports claim his addiction to alcohol, ice and cocaine drugs. A number of his friends and colleagues share that he was facing abuse charges in UK. However, his family was able to evacuate him from there through their connections. He was serving as Chief Brand Strategy Officer for Ahmed Jaffer & Company (Private Limited) and owner of several other companies. Moreover, Zahir is a US citizen and holds a Pakistani NICOP.