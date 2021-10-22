Rich Beggar Served With FBR Notice for Owning Assets Wroth Millions in Multan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served notice to a beggar after finding out that he owns assets worth millions.

The tax collection body was shocked after seeing the details of assets owned by the beggar called Shaukat ‘Bikhari’ who is considered to be the richest beggar in Multan. The FBR found Rs1.7 million in his bank account, while his children are studying in an elite school in the city.

Shaukat has been served a notice and asked to

respond how he managed to buy life insurance of Rs10 million for his children. He has also been asked to provide details about his sources of income and his failure in submitting tax returns. FBR has formed teams to detect his whereabouts as Shaukat has been absconding to evade taxes.

Shaukat had given statements about his income on various social media platforms. He is a resident of Multan’s Shah Jamal area and had been begging in the area, saying that he earns Rs1,000 per day. In 2018, he announced to donate Rs10,000 to the Chief Justice’s Basha Dam fund.

