Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has an important message for all the girls out there related to Instagram.

Rhea Chakraborty Urges Girls To Not Fall into Trap of Beauty With Instagram Filters

The Chehre actress took to Instagram’s story and urged girls to not fall into the trap of Instagram beauty and filters. “To, all the girls out there ; Gentle reminder – you are beautiful as you are! Don’t fall into the trap of insta beauty and filters,” she posted.

“I get all your dms about how you feel, and the only way to feel about yourself is beautiful,” she wrote. Rhea

has been seen sharing positive and thought-provoking posts on Instagram since the start of 2022.

Rhea had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

29 years old Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress and VJ. She started her career as a VJ on MTV India. She made her acting debut with the 2012 Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega and later appeared in the Hindi film Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Rhea Chakraborty was born into a Bengali family in Bangalore, Karnataka, India on 1 July 1992.Her father was an Indian Army officer.She did her schooling from Army Public School Ambala Cantt, Ambala.