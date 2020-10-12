Prime minister Boris Johnson today divided the the country into ‘medium’, ‘high’ or ‘very high’ alert sectors amid a tightening of stay at home rules that could last until Christmas.

Restriction ‘Tier 2-HIGH’ in London and Manchester, ‘Tier 3-VERY HIGH’ in Liverpool, Imposed

In the Commons this afternoon he introduced the much-trailed Local Alert Levels that will shut down pubs and bars and block people from visiting each other in the most badly affected areas.

The three-tier system comes after a 9.3 percent increase in cases on the previous week, with parts of northern England having the worst rates of infection.

Liverpool was immediately put in Tier 3 – the highest level – with Manchester and Newcastle among areas put into Tier 2.

Mr Johnson told the Commons he does not believe a full stay at home rules would be the right course.

He said: ‘And of course, there are those who say that on that logic, we should go back into a full national stay at home of indefinite duration, closing schools and businesses, telling people again to stay at home as we did in March. Once again

shattering our lives and our society.

‘I do not believe that would be the right course. We would not only be depriving our children of their education, we would do such damage to our economy as to erode our long-term ability to fund the NHS and other crucial public services.

The new measures will be subjected to a four-week ‘sunset clause’ after which they will need to be renewed.

All parts of England should know what tier they are in by the end of today and a postcode tracker will be set up on Gov.uk for people to check the regulations where they live.

Tier one restrictions include the rule of six, a 10pm curfew, group sport to be played outdoors only and a maximum of 15 guests at wedding ceremonies.

Tier two restrictions are indoor mixing of households is prohibited.

Two households may be allowed to meet in a private garden and public outdoor spaces, as long as the rule of six and social distancing are followed.

Tier Three restriction, Pubs and bars will be ordered to close unless they also operate as a restaurant. Restaurants can open, but only until 10.30pm, according to Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson.