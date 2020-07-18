Rescue Operation continues on second day at Roopyal Marriage Hall in Chakswari, the marriage hall building collapsed last day on Friday in Morning.

Rescue Operation Continues On 2nd Day of Chakswari Marriage Hall Incident





Until now 20 people are rescued the rescue operation was stopped at midnight and later started 8:00 am on Saturday morning.



Rescue teams are removing rubble with the help of heavy machinery from the debris of triple-storeyed building which also had two basements.



Marriage Hall management was renovating the building and more than a two dozens of labour workers were hired for renovation.



At the time of incident Marriage Hall owner including his son and father

was also present in the building.So far 20 people are rescued and one dead body of owner Ch Nadeem Hussain Roopyal is recovered.After the rescue work started today, a man under debris was heard shouting for help. rescue team is working to remove the rubble and reach that person help him out.Raheem Hussain son of deceased Ch Nadeem Hussain Roopyal who was also in Marriage hall at the time of incident, earlier it was reported that he had also passed away.Now today after the rescue operation started again and screams of person for help are heard from under the debris, many or hoping and praying it may be Raheem Hussain Roopyal. Prayers..