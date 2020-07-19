Rescue operation is completed at marriage hall collapsed building in Chakswari area of Mirpur after three days and two nights.





Rescue Operation Complete, 20 Recovered Alive, 3 Died in Chakswari Marriage Hall Collapse



Total 23 people were trapped underneath the debris of building, 20 people are recovered alive while 3 dead bodies are recovered.



Roopyal Marriage Hall building in Chakswari which also has 2 basements in underground, and a triple-storey above ground collapsed on Friday 17 July, 2020 at morning time.

Marriage Hall management was renovating the building and more than a two dozens of labour workers were hired for renovation.



Chaudry Fazal Hussain Roopyal, his son MD of Roopyal Marriage Hall, Chaudry Nadeem Hussain Roopyal, Chaudry Fazal’s grandson and Chaudry Nadeem’s young son Raheem Hussain Roopyal, Manger Sardar Waqar along with Labours were present in the Marriage Hall at the time of incident.

Chaudary Fazal Hussain who is the eye witness told, he was in kitchen area having tea when building started shaking and after a bang building collapsed and they got trapped.



Chaudary Fazal Hussain is among the survivors bad in the tragic incident he lost his Son Nadeem Roopyal and grandson Raheem Roopyal, he buried his son with own hands on Saturday and grandson today on Sunday.

Rescue operation was started by District Administration immediately after this tragic incident on 17 July 2020 at 11:00 am and completed today July 19 at 6:00 pm.

District Administration Mirpur AJK (District Disaster Management Authority) has successfully Completed Rescue Operation with the

help of following Departments;

Pakistan Army – USAR Team

Rescue 1122

PWD-Highways

Mirpur Police

Mirpur Electricity Department

Civil Defence

Health

Local Volunteers, notables and members of blood Bank Chaksawari

Total persons rescued alive 20

Dead bodies recovered 3

Heavy machinery was used to remove rubble from the debris of triple-storeyed building which also had two basements.

Here is the list of people who lost their lives in the tragic incident.



Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal Owner/MD of Marriage Hall Chaudary Raheem Hussaon son of Ch Nadeem Hussain (Owner) Zeeshan son of Akhtar aged 20 resident of Karachi



Here is the list of people rescued from debris of Marriage Hall building and are in critical condition



Haakam Ali son of Ibrahim aged 20, resident of Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Iqbal, aged 20, resident of Rawalpindi. Abdul Hafeez son of Ahmed Khan aged, 30, resident of Bhimber Muhammad Bashir son of Karam Din resident of Muzaffarabad. Sardar Waqar Manager of Roopyal Marriage Hall

While here is list of people rescued with minor injures,