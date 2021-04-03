UK government imposed stricter requirements on individuals travelling or transiting from any of the countries included in ‘red list countries’ that have had a travel ban to England applied.

Requirements for British-Citizens To Enter UK from Red List Countries

These individuals will need to stay in a government-managed hotel for 10 days (11 nights) from the date of their arrival. They must also abide by the following requirements.

Individuals must only arrive at an authorised airport. According to the guidance, authorised aiports include only Heathrow Airport, Gatwick Airport, London City Airport, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, and Farnborough Airport, although ‘[o]ther ports of entry may be added in the future.’ Passengers whose flights are due to arrive at a different airport must reschedule them to an authorised airport.

Individuals must provide a negative test to travel to the UK. The test must be taken in the three days prior to departure, and must be negative in order to travel or board the plane. Their results will need to be provided upon arrival in the UK, or else a fine of £500 could be imposed.

Individuals must reside in a government-managed hotel. The 10-day period must be in one of the government-managed hotels and reserved via the booking portal (before arriving in England). The fee for the ‘package’ for one adult is £1,750. To add another person over the age of 12 to the booking will cost £650, or £325 for a child between the ages of 5 and 12. This price includes transport to and from the hotel, meals, and testing on the second and eighth days of the 10-day period.

portal (before arriving in England). The fee for the ‘package’ for one adult is £1,750. To add another person over the age of 12 to the booking will cost £650, or £325 for a child between the ages of 5 and 12. This price includes transport to and from the hotel, meals, and testing on the second and eighth days of the 10-day period. Individuals must complete an online ‘passenger locator form’ in the 48 hours prior to travelling to the UK. The form is intended to provide a passenger’s journey and contact details. Passengers who do not complete the form may face delays in entering England or they could be fined or refused entry. Once the form has been completed, passengers will receive a confirmation email with a document attached. The document will contain a QR code that will be scanned by the Border Force to confirm that the form has been completed successfully.

Sanctions may be imposed on passengers who provide false or deliberately misleading information on the passenger locator form.

Passengers who provide inaccurate information may be fined ‘up to £10,000, imprisoned for up to 10 years, or both’. If the stay at hotel rules are broken, fines of up to £10,000 may be imposed.