Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has strongly condemned the tragic Sialkot incident and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have directed a high-level inquiry of this awful incident.

Report of Sialkot incident will surface within 48 hours: Punjab govt

Khawar expressed these views during a press conference at DGPR Office. IG Punjab Rao Sardar was also present on this occasion.

Khawer said the report of this inquiry will be made public within 48 hours besides ensuring immediate action against all the accused involved

in this heinous act.

He disclosed that 50 suspects involved in the gruesome incident have so far been apprehended while the rest of the suspects were being identified with the help of CCTV footage and NADRA.

He further stated that the government is investigating the incident from all aspects. He said that the first Police party reached the spot about 20 minutes after receiving the first call on 15, however, the government would take strong and immediate action even if there was any delay or negligence in the response from the police.

He said no society in the world, including Pakistan, would allow such an inhuman act.