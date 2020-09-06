Renowned Social Activist Shaheena Shaheen Shot Dead Allegedly by Her Husband

Shaheena Shaheen, a renowned social activist and a journalist from Gwadar, was shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat on Saturday, officials said.

Turbat police has now claimed that Shaheen was killed by her own husband in what appears to be a case of ‘honor killing’.

The suspect has not been arrested yet. A case has been registered and the area has been sealed for further investogations.

The PTV Bolan morning show anchor was brought to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot twice, adding that the owner of the vehicle, in which Shaheena was brought, fled soon after dropping the victim. However, the police managed to seize the vehicle later on.

According to police, she was killed at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a hospital. Shaheena Shaheen was also an editor of a Balochi magazine. Law enforcing authorities have shifted

the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities besides also starting a probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence including attacks on security personnel have been reported from the Turbat area in past.

On July 21, at least one person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a market in Turbat. According to the police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar. Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and have cordoned off the area. The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and formalities.

Following the incident, the Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack and expressed grief at the loss of life. “Anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious plans,” he added. The chief minister directed authorities concerned with the matters to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.