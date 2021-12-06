The remains of the Sri Lankan national who was killed over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot last week were repatriated to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from Lahore airport on Monday afternoon.

Remains of Priyantha Kumar repatriated to Sri Lanka

Priyantha Kumar’s remains were repatriated with state honours.

On Friday, the Sri Lankan citizen employed as an exports manager at a factory in Sialkot was brutally murdered by a mob that accused him of committing blasphemy. He was tortured by the mob to death and his body was set on fire as well.

Ashrafi and Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine along with the officials of the Sri Lankan consulate were present at the airport.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was supposed to send off the body of the Sri Lanka national, but he could not reach the airport due to a “busy schedule in Islamabad”.

More arrests

At least seven more prime accused were rounded up by Punjab Police over the past 12 hours as arrests over the lynching of the Sri Lankan national continued into the fourth day.

So far, the police have made 131 arrests, including 26 key accused, the official handle of Punjab Police disclosed. The police had booked at least 800 people under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for their involvement in the lynching.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sri Lankan lawmakers called on Pakistan’s envoy in Sri Lanka to express concern and grief on behalf of Sri Lanka’s parliament over the brutal killing.

The Lankan parliamentarians said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had longstanding ties while hoping that justice would be served in the

case.

Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Bhatti assured them of speedy justice from the government in line with the directions of the prime minister.

PM lauds ‘hero’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday saluted the moral courage and bravery of a colleague, who tried to rescue Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot from a mob on Friday, while Punjab police said they had arrested six more suspects for their primary role in the foreigner’s lynching.

The premier also announced awarding Tamgha-e-Shujaat to Malik Adnan.

The heartening footage of Malik Adnan trying to save the Sri Lankan national from the wild-eyed, rabid mob came to the fore on Saturday, earning praise from the entire nation.

In the CCTV footage, Adnan was seen confronting a group of angry men all by himself and making desperate attempts to avert the flare-up.

He was then seen trying to shield the man from the angry mob, who were baying for blood.

“On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot incl[uding] endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.

On Saturday, PM Imran spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to convey the nation’s “anger and shame” to the vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

“Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to convey our nation’s anger & shame to people of Sri Lanka at vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot,” the premier wrote on Twitter.