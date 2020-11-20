Noted scholar and Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi died at a local hospital on Thursday night after a short bout of fever.

Religious Leader Head of Tehreek Labbaik Died In Lahore

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore at the age of 54, his political party confirmed on Thursday night. The cause of his demise wasn’t immediately clear.

Rizvi was said to be ill for quite some time and passed away during treatment at the Farooq Hospital in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal town. His body is being transported to his residence.

Pir Aijaz Ashrafi, a senior leader of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA), in a statement said the timings of his funeral prayers will be announced later.

The TLP leader was suffering from fever since the past few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago.

After Khadim

Hussain Rizvi’s health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital today at 8:45 pm. He had expired before arriving for treatment, confirmed hospital sources. They added that those who accompanied Rizvi to the hospital did not provide any information about any history of the disease.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s body has been taken to his residence at Grand Battery Stop Multan Road where a large amount of TLP workers have gathered.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

“Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s death is a tragedy,” said Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. “We offer condolences to Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s family,” he added.

His party held a major sit-in in 2017 against the PML-N government. Subsequently, in the 2018 general elections, he obtained 2.2 million votes and TLP emerged as the country’s fifth largest party.