Religious Fanaticism Time Bomb Needed To Be Defused: Fawad Chaudhary

On Saturday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, said that narrow-minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb that needed to be defused before it was too late.

In a tweet, he said that after the Sialkot incident he had been thinking about what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words had become useless.

The minister said that such incidents saddened the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till the next tragedy.

He said such a type of apathy from society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism had caused bloodshed in many countries.

Police have lodged FIR against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers

lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.

The case was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police station under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said an operation to round up the mobsters continued throughout the last night. More than 50 places in Sialkot were raided, he added.

He added that Punjab police chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan himself monitored the operation. An investigation against those already arrested is underway and helping identify other suspects, he said.

Besides, CCTV footage and video clips collected from social media are being used to trace out the perpetrators.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on the Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said one of the prime suspects behind the incident has been arrested. He also shared his image on his official Twitter handle.