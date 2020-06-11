Rehan Khan, 27, Jailed for Life, Stabbed British Wife Salma, 33, and Son Over UK Visa Refusal

Rehan Khan, 27, repeatedly knifed his ex wife Salma Sheikh, 33, and their 11-month-old son at her home in Feltham, west London with a purple kitchen knife on 4 June 2018.

The baby was knifed three times, while Salma Sheikh suffered five stab wounds to the head, shoulder and back. The boy was airlifted to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was eventually discharged on July 5 2018.

Ms Sheikh died in September last year after what was thought to be “an unintentional overdose of morphine” taken for pain caused by her injuries, the hearing was told.

Ms Sheikh was in such pain from her injuries that she later took a fatal overdose of the painkillers she had been prescribed after the attack.

Ms Sheikh died having suffered a cardiac arrest which led to a brain injury following the overdose. Before her death, she wrote a victim statement in which she described how her family had been “ripped apart”.

Khan, a Pakistani national, of Feltham, previously denied two charges of attempted murder on June 4 last year. The court heard Khan, formerly of Feltham, had ignored his former partner’s requests to stay away and forced his way into the home after her three children from a previous relationship had returned from school.

He locked the door behind him, brought out a knife and began calling members of his family in Pakistan and making Ms Sheikh speak to them.

He then stabbed the youngster three times before stabbing Ms Sheikh five times as

she used her body as a shield to protect her son.

Salma was originally from Belgium and has a daughter aged around 11 and two sons aged around seven from a previous marriage, and a 11-month-old son with Khan at the time of stabbing.

Khan had been reported for domestic abuse and had a request for indefinite leave to remain denied five days ago. Khan was allegedly facing a return to Pakistan after British wife reported him to social services for trying to strangle her.

Khan sat with his hands over his ears with a bowed head as he appeared over video link from HMP Belmarsh.

Felicia Davy, prosecuting told the court: ‘On 4 June 2018, Salma Sheikh, a mother of four, and her youngest, who was just 11 months old at the time, were both stabbed multiple times by Rehan Khan. His intention was to kill.

Bernard Richmond QC, mitigating, said: “However monstrous the things that day were, he is not generally a monster.”

Judge Sean Enright said Khan had “stabbed the child out of anger for purely selfish reasons and you stabbed the mother as she would not comply”.

He said the defendant must serve at least 16 years in prison before he would be considered for release on licence.