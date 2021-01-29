Footage of Rehan Baig who abused the birds – which died as a result – was found on computer equipment seized from his home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, along with indecent images of children.

Rehan Baig Who Romped With 29 Hens Has Jail Term Cut by 8 Months in Bradford

Baig, 37, was jailed for three years at Bradford Crown Court last October after admitting a string of offences with an animal, possessing extreme images and making indecent photographs of children.

His sentence was cut to two years and four months at the Court of Appeal in London today after two senior judges concluded the original term was too long.

His lawyers argued that his jail term should be suspended so he could be freed immediately from prison.

But Sir Roderick Evans, who heard Baig’s appeal with another judge, said: “We are satisfied that a significant and immediate term of custody was necessary.”

Baig’s sick crimes were discovered when National

Crime Agency officers executed a search warrant at the family home in July 2019, after receiving intelligence he had indecent images of children.

Rehan Baig, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, admitted the offence and possessing a small amount of cocaine and cannabis.

His wife claimed she was in “a coercive relationship” with him at the time and has since left.

She admitted aiding and abetting her husband romped with the chickens.

During sentencing, Judge Richard Mansell QC described the offending as “depraved, perverted and despicable”.

He was placed on the offenders’ register and banned from keeping animals.

The court was also told each of the chickens has been family pets and died during the abuse.

His wife, Haleema Baig, was handed a six-month suspended sentence for her role.

The court was told the mum-of-four filmed the offending on a mobile phone and Go-Pro so the couple could watch it back.

Sentencing the couple in October, Judge Richard Mansell QC said the acts “would make any right-thinking member of society sick to their stomach”.