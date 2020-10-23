Rehan Baig, 37, who got his wife to film him abusing with 29 chickens can still keep hens as pets due to a legal technicality.

Rehan Baig, 37, Who Abused 29 CHICKENS, Can Still Keep Hens As Pets in Bradford

Baig was jailed for three years this week after killing the poultry during abuse with several white and brown chickens.

As part of his sentence, the judge had banned Baig, from Bradford, West Yorks, from keeping animals for life but has been forced to make a U-turn.

Despite the ‘depraved’ and ‘perverted’ acts against the chickens, Baig wasn’t charged with any cruelty offences and the lifetime livestock ban has been lifted.

Judge Richard Mansell QC said: ‘I have no power to prohibit him from keeping

any animal.’

However, he suggested that the prosecution might want to consult the RSPCA and raise the matter before the city’s magistrates to see if an order could be made because of the cruelty to the chickens and the dog.

Baig was jailed at Bradford Crown Court after hoarding sick home movies of him violating the birds, along with images of trafficked young children being abused.

Baig killed the chickens with his perverted and despicable acts, said prosecutor Abigail Langford.

Baig was filmed 29 times by his wife, Haleema Baig, 38, in the basement at their home with a number of chickens on different occasions.

His wife pleaded guilty to three aiding and abetting counts by filming her husband while he was abusing a chicken.

She was spared an immediate jail sentence.