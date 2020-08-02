Rehan Baig and his wife Haleema Baig, both aged 37, of 10 Shepherd Street, Great Horton, Bradford appeared in the dock at Bradford Crown Court where Rehan pleaded guilty.

Rehan Baig, 37, Guilty of Abusing Chickens, Wife Haleema Baig Filmed the Acts in Bradford

Rehan Baig, who also had child films in his possession, admitted the abuse with chickens. He admitted two counts put to him of intentionally performing acts on brown and white chicken”.

He admitted possessing images which were “grossly offensive or otherwise of an obscene nature”.

He also

pleaded guilty of possession of 405mg of cocaine and 4.07g of cannabis resin.

His wife, Haleema Baig, was also charged, however she denied the charges.

At an earlier hearing at the lower court, she pleaded guilty for filming her husband with chicken.

Haleema Baig pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the extreme images and drugs.

Miss Langford said that the prosecution would consider if her pleas were acceptable.

The couple, from Shepherd Street, Bradford, were bailed until sentencing on September 25.

They will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on September 25, 2020, to allow for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.