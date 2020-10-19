Rehan, Abused Pet Chickens As Wife Haleema Filmed, Jailed for 3 Years in Bradford

Rehan Baig, 37, of Great Horton, Bradford was yesterday jailed for three years for abusing the family’s pet chickens.

Rehan, 37 (Left) Abused Pet Chickens As Wife Haleema, 38, (Rigth) Filmed, Jailed for 3 Years in Bradford

Rehan Baig, abused defenceless birds and have relation with his twisted missus, Haleema Baig, 38, at the same time.

The incident came in to light after a raid on the couple’s home in Great Horton, Bradford, West Yorkshire, on July 9 last year by the National Crime Agency who were acting on intelligence.

Two computer towers, a laptop and a mobile phone were seized and examined and images and videos were recovered.

Both were filmed in the cellar or basement of

their property and both are clearly depicted in the videos.

The mum-of-four even filmed it on a mobile phone so they could watch it back, the court was told.

Rehan Baig then stored the footage away on his home computer in a folder entitled “family vids”.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Haleema Baig joined her husband in the videos, the brown and white chickens died as a result of abuse.

He was jailed for three years by a judge who told him his behaviour had been ‘depraved, despicable’ and ‘would make any right thinking member of society sick to their stomach.’

Haleem Baig, 38, admitted aiding and abetting her husband’s sick actions but she was spared jail after a judge heard there was evidence that she had suffered domestic abuse at Baig’s hands.