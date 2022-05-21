Reham Khan says she is ashamed of being ever associated with a man like Imran

Former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Reham Khan has expressed shame over her past association with Imran Khan.

Reham Khan took to Twitter and slammed the former prime minister and said that she was ashamed to be associated with such a man. On other hand, Reham Khan praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that look at the politeness of a young man like him and look at the rudeness of a 70-year-old man like Khan.

Reham Khan said that neither the honour of the woman of his house nor the honour of the woman

of any other house.

Her statement came after Imran Khan’s last night’s address in which he said that someone sent him a clip from Maryam’s public meeting from a day ago wherein she took his name many times. “I want to tell you that your husband may get upset because of the way you are taking my name,” the ex-PM said.

“The entire nation, especially the women, must strongly condemn the ‘objectionable language used against the daughter of the country, Maryam Nawaz’,” Sharif wrote. He wrote, ‘Your crimes against the country cannot be hidden behind your shoddy humour. Those who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nawabi, how can they be expected to respect one’s mother, sisters and daughters.’