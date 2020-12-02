Reham Khan Reveals Bed Secrete, Dr Ijaz’s Performed Better Than Imran Khan

Rehman Khan Ex wife of Imran Khan appeared in an interview with Waqar Zaka on YouTube channel, where the host discussed her book she wrote about her marriage with Imran Khan.

Rehma Khan compared her private life with both of her Ex-partners Dr Ijaz Rehman and Imran Khan. Reham revealed the secrete and told Doctor performed better than Khan.

Imran Khan had earlier told that marriage to Reham Khan was the “Biggest Mistake of My Life”. “Normally I don’t say anything about Reham, but I will say this: I’ve made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest,” Imran Khan told in an interview.

Reham Ramzan, 46, mother of three, was born to Nayyar Ramzan, a Pakistani physician in Libya, She married British-Pakistani national Ejaz Rehman in 1993 and moved to England, couple have 3 children from 15 years of marriage and divorced in 2005-2006.

Reham moved to UK and started living in hospital quarters at Guy’s in London followed by a stint in Hull and two overseas posts – to Canada and Australia.

Reham Khan

was married to Imran Khan in January 2015 in a ceremony at his Islamabad home, soon after her marriage to Imran, Reham had embroiled herself in a bitter war of words with her former husband over claims of domestic violence which were rubbished by Dr Ijaz Rehman rubbished her claims point by point.

After her marriage broke with Reham Khan launched her controversial book full of sensational allegations, drug-taking and fathering children out of wedlock and many affair of Imran Khan.

Even during interview with Zaka, when host reminded her about her allegations, she got imbalance several times, and told she is embarrassed about what is being discussed.

Reham tried to defame Imran Khan just before elections by launching her book, but God raised his character throughout the world and he won the election and became Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister.

Imran Khan never talked about Reham Khan after divorce, never disclosed her personal secrets in public. But Reham Khan tells she wants to entourage the women by writing the ‘100% truth’ in book.

Imran Khan was once married to British heiress Jemima Goldsmith and later Reham Khan, but has now tied knot with Bushra Maneka and living happy life with her while Rehman Khan is still stuck with her ex.