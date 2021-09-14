Reema Khan’s husband to treat legendary comedian Umer Sharif in US

Husband of Pakistani superstar Reema Khan will treat legendary comedian Umer Sharif in the USA.

As per Pakistani media news, Reema’s husband Syed Tariq is a doctor by profession who is set to treat Umer Sharif as he is a cardiologist and is an American citizen as well. As we Sharif’s family, if he will not be sent to the USA then he would have to undergo open-heart surgery in Pakistan which could prove threatening for his health.

Moreover, recently, Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Ghazal confirmed that

the preparations, supervised by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, were being finalized for her husband’s treatment in the USA.

Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif is still in a critical condition and is not showing signs of improvement despite continued treatment, his son Jawad said today. Jawad, citing doctors, said his father’s heart disease is worsening.

If he is not sent to the US [for treatment], he will have to undergo open-heart surgery, Jawad said, sharing that his father did not recognise anyone even after regaining consciousness for a few minutes. He appealed to the nation to pray for the recovery of his father.