Reality TV Show, “Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton” by Boxer Amir Khan

Boxer Amir Khan has landed his own reality TV show called 'Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton', a year after the 2004 Olympic Games silver medal winner's last fight.

The British fighter has been out of the boxing ring for just over a year, beating Billy Dib in Suadi Arabia for the vacant WBC international welterweight title.

But the 33-year-old has kept himself busy outside of sport during his career, making appearances on shows such as I’m a Celebrity.

And Khan is now set to be the star of his

own reality TV show called Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton.

The show, due to air on BBC Three next spring, will follow Amir, 33, and beauty influencer Faryal as they juggle their careers while bringing up Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and six-month-old Muhammad Zaviyar.

The couple have lived in Amir’s hometown since their New York wedding in 2013, but they recently sold their £1.2m mansion.

The Khan family have been in a bitter feud since 2016, when Mr Khan’s parents branded his wife Faryal Makhdoom “evil” and a bad mum.