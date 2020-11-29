Sufi Javed Akhtar of Ghamkol Sharif, Birmingham, the son of Sufi Muhammad Abdullah Khan left this world on 5th of September 2018.

Reality of “£32 Millions Assets and £1.6 Million Cash” and New Successor

May Allah Almighty shower his soul with countless blessings, grant him a high station in Paradise, and bless his family and followers with patience to bear their loss.

Sufi Javed Akhtar was the beloved son of the late Sufi Abdullah Khan, a World War 2 veteran and founder of Central Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, Birmingham.

Sufi Javed was sadly fighting brain cancer and lost his life while fighting it. He loyally served his father and tried in recent years to continue his work after the death of his family.

Even while Sufi Javed Akhtar was alive and was dealing with funeral service, Masjid and Education Centre, am unsuccessful propaganda was run that he was not fit to run the mosque.

The propaganda was simple, 1:discredit, 2:demonize, 3:falsely accuse, which is against used after his death.

After the passing away of Sufi Javed Sahib, 70+ “mureeds” gathered demanding the trustees to handover the funeral service, Masjid and Education Centre to the newly appointed “successor”.

Many of them thought that funeral service was a business of Sufi Javed Saab, however this was a separate entity opened by the Masjid in 1990’s which funded majority of the mosques projects.

This was how the mosque has become self providing over the years. This was later made into a limited company in order to protect the mosque from being affected if the business was to become bankrupt or unable to run over the years to come. Sufi Javed Akhtar was an employee of the funeral service.

Funeral Service was set up in 1997 the first in Birmingham. It was never the property or initiative of Sufi Javed Akhtar. Collectively the trustees later agreed to give Sufi Javed the job of funeral director.

On 30th September 2019 – Ghamkol Sharif UK Charity opens, all charity car washes and fundraising events started under the new leadership by their personal phone numbers.

A letter from lawyers representing the trustees of “Ghamkol Sharif UK” states if the name is used by someone else they can sue and

take them to court to stop us using it.

Further Ghamkol Sharif UK Social media account, (FB, Twitter, Instagram) are not longer affilated with Mosque after the trade mark “Ghamkol Sharif UK”.

In another document from Probate office issued on 18th October 2019 which reads as follows.

The application has stated that the gross value of the estate in the United Kingdom amounts to £32,218,460 and net value amounts to £1,613,662.

Javed Akhtar’s estate is granted by the High Court of Justice to applicants:

The document is allegedly leaked and authenticity is needed to be proved. So until proven there is not reality of the document.

Their motive is clearly as it’s personal interests as opposed to interests of the public.

The original trustee deed from 1986 which you can find online says Sufi Abdullah Saab, Mirza Talib Hussain Saab and Maulvy Fazal Ellahi Saab and Saleem Akhtar saab are the original trustees. Over the years the four trustees added Abdul Khaliq saab, Ahsan ul haq saab, Ghalib Hussain saab upon the death of his brother Mirza Talib Hussain Saab.

Many years later Sufi Saab son Sufi Javed saab was added. It seems as though Sufi Saab waited and made Sufi Javed saab do some Khidma before making him a trustee.

Whenever somebody purchases a building and calls it a mosque then one has the right to know who the owners are especially if they accepting donations from the public and full transparency.

Just because somebody’s dad built it for community doesn’t mean it belongs to them and they are successor of it. That said if they wanted to assist why wouldn’t they work in partnership with the other people so the masjid can run smoothly for all without any hiccups and inconvenience for others.

Spiritual Journey of Sufi Saab, his wonderful work and his message of peace, love and harmony, is what is pushing to reveal the reality of these people who are shame to society.

Will leave this post at this point to allow the public to try and gasp a percentage of what is actually taking place, and it does not take a genius to put the puzzle together.

In past Pir Alaudin Siddiqui’s Sons and Brothers had a clashed for Successor of Nerian Sharif Darbar after he passed away.