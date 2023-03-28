Real Reason Why Hundreds of Thousands of Pakistanis Leaving the Country

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi has claimed that Pakistanis are not going abroad due to bad economic conditions, but rather because of government policies.

He stated that in the last 8 months, 654,000 people have been sent abroad.

The Minister also announced that 27,000 passports of overseas Pakistanis are being restored, and he expressed his concerns over the deportation of citizens illegally, saying that it is bringing the country into disrepute.

He further added that he is not satisfied with the action taken against human traffickers and that if the FIA arrests them, they

are released too quickly.

He also claimed that Afghan agents are involved in human trafficking in Pakistan.

In an effort to improve the situation, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has launched a Digital Power of Attorney for Overseas Pakistanis.

Additionally, separate counters are being made at all airports for Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate their travel.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted that more than 30,000 illegal Pakistanis are in Greek prisons, and the time of the youth is being wasted by illegally sending them out.

To address this issue, the government is entering into agreements with various countries to send the youth out legally. The Minister revealed that MoUs with 16 countries, including Japan and Australia, are in their final stages.

